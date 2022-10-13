Suspected gunmen kidnap police officer in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), serving at the Area Command in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Abdulmumini Yusuf, has reportedly been kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

It was learnt that the incident occurred Tuesday night while the police officer was about to enter his house in Ogidi area of Ilorin after the close of work.

A local in the area, Jamiu Abdulganiy, said the development has thrown the community into apprehension, wondering why a police officer could be brazenly kidnapped.

Speaking on the incident, the Kwara State Secretary of the Community Policing Advisory Committee, Shola Muse, said the development highlighted the growing insecurity in the state, adding that the security situation is getting worse and therefore urged the security agencies in the state to brace up and arrest the situation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Paul Odama, confirmed the development, saying: “Yes, it’s true, but we are still on it.”

