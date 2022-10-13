Metro & Crime

Suspected gunmen kidnap police officer in Kwara

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), serving at the Area Command in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, Abdulmumini Yusuf, has reportedly been kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

It was learnt that the incident occurred Tuesday night while the police officer was about to enter his house in Ogidi area of Ilorin after the close of work.

A local in the area, Jamiu Abdulganiy, said the development has thrown the community into apprehension, wondering why a police officer could be brazenly kidnapped.

Speaking on the incident, the Kwara State Secretary of the Community Policing Advisory Committee, Shola Muse, said the development highlighted the growing insecurity in the state, adding that the security situation is getting worse and therefore urged the security agencies in the state to brace up and arrest the situation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Paul Odama, confirmed the development, saying: “Yes, it’s true, but we are still on it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police, govt delegation visit Oyo community to broker peace between Fulanis, Igangan residents

Posted on Author Reporter

  Oyo Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, and representatives of the state government are currently in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area (LGA), to broker peace between herders and residents. Olugbenga Fadeyi, spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, disclosed the development on Sunday. He, however, did not give further details of the meeting. Trouble […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-LG Chairman, four others abducted in Ekiti

Posted on Author Reporter

…charcoal burners also whistled away by gunmen Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti Kidnappers have struck again in Ekiti State as a former Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Goverment Area of the state, Prince  Bamgboye Adegoroye, and four others had been abducted by gunmen. Adegoroye is a topnotch  of the Southwest Agenda for Tinubu 2023 presidential ambition (SWAGA) in Ekiti. The Chairman, […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill Police officer, 17 others in Katsina

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ahmed Sani, Katsina   The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed that dare devil bandits in their numbers have killed 17 people and one police officer in Duskuru Village in Dandume Local Government Area of the state. SP Gambo Isa, the Command’s Spokesperson, who confirmed the attack, added that no fewer than 300 bandits, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica