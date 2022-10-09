Metro & Crime

Suspected herders kill 4 farmers, injure many along Benue/Nasarawa border

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Suspected Fulani militants at the weekend made incursion into Gidan Sule and Yelwata all border communities between Benue and Nasarawa states killing at least four farmers and injuring others.

Sources from the now deserted areas told New Telegraph that among those killed included one woman, who was reportedly butchered beyond recognition and her son.

A fleeing victim, who simply identified himself as ‘John’, told New Telegraph that the invaders were on a repraisal mission.

The deadly attack, it was observed forced vehicular gridlock along the ever busy Makurdi-Lafia Expressway as many commuters and travellers were stranded while others had to suspend their planned trips midstream.

Witnesses said the armed terrorists sacked residents in Kardarko, another border community between the two states and looted property a development that led to many residents fleeing for safety to nearby villages.

 

