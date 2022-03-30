Suspected herdsmen ambush, kill Deeper Life Church pastor, 3 others in Benue

It was a black Tuesday for the Deeper Life Church at Umenger in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State as some armed suspected Fulani terrorists in the wee hours of yesterday laid ambush for Pastor of the church, Rev. John Torbee Ajav and killed him in the process. The Cleric was reportedly killed alongside three other farmers, amongst them women who were said to be plucking locust beans from the tree and a child. New Telegraph gathered that Rev. Ajav was on his way to Gbajimba, the hometown of Governor Samuel Ortom to attend a church programme when he ran across the invaders who opened fire on him and killed him in cold blood.

The killing of the pastor stirred confusion as worshippers and other sympathisers bust into tears and wept uncontrollably over what they termed “the untimely death of the man of God”. Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Hon. Caleb Mgirimga Abah confirmed the incident, saying the Cleric was killed alongside three other farmers on their farm.

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Ortom, an indigene of the area, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, also confirmed the incident via a post on his Facebook page saying that the Pastor was killed in the morning by Fulani marauders. Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police, failed as she neither responded to text messages nor calls.

