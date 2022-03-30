Metro & Crime

Suspected herdsmen ambush, kill Deeper Life Church pastor, 3 others in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

It was a black Tuesday for the Deeper Life Church at Umenger in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State as some armed suspected Fulani terrorists in the wee hours of yesterday laid ambush for Pastor of the church, Rev. John Torbee Ajav and killed him in the process. The Cleric was reportedly killed alongside three other farmers, amongst them women who were said to be plucking locust beans from the tree and a child. New Telegraph gathered that Rev. Ajav was on his way to Gbajimba, the hometown of Governor Samuel Ortom to attend a church programme when he ran across the invaders who opened fire on him and killed him in cold blood.

The killing of the pastor stirred confusion as worshippers and other sympathisers bust into tears and wept uncontrollably over what they termed “the untimely death of the man of God”. Chairman of Guma Local Government Area, Hon. Caleb Mgirimga Abah confirmed the incident, saying the Cleric was killed alongside three other farmers on their farm.

The Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Ortom, an indigene of the area, Dr. Tivlumun Nyitse, also confirmed the incident via a post on his Facebook page saying that the Pastor was killed in the morning by Fulani marauders. Efforts to get the reaction of the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police, failed as she neither responded to text messages nor calls.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mum arrested for chaining teenage girl in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUA HIA

Officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have rescued a teenage girl, identified simply as Ada, chained and locked up by her mother in Abia State.   The NSCDC officials also arrested the girl’s mother, Blessing, who claimed Ada was mentally challenged. Ada, a native of Obinkita village in Arochukwu Local Government […]
Metro & Crime

2023: APC leadership in Pankshin, other constituencies endorse Reps Gagdi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committees in Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam local government areas of Plateau State have endorsed the Member of the House of Representatives  Representing Pankshin/Kanke/ Kanam Federal Constituency in the National Assembly Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi for re-election in 2023, saying the lawmaker has perfomed credible […]
Metro & Crime

Diverted Benue CACOVID-19 palliatives intercepted in Kano

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State government yesterday disclosed that truck loads of diverted Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) palliatives were intercepted by the police in Kano State. The palliatives were meant for distribution to the poorest of the poor in Benue State to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica