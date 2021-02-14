News Top Stories

Suspected herdsmen hack mother, child, one other to death in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta Comment(0)

…injure two, set houses ablaze

 

 

Herdsmen, suspected to be of Fulani extraction on Friday night attacked Igbooro, Oja-Odan in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, killing three and injuring two villagers.

 

This fresh attack is coming after two villagers were allegedly killed in the early hours of Thursday by suspected Fulani herdsmen in an ambush in Owode-Ketu and Ijoun villages in the same local government area.

 

The marauding herdsmen reportedly invaded the village, close to Eggua in Oja- Odan around 11pm on Friday, shooting sporadically and set ablaze three houses and store houses in the village.

 

A mother and her child were among the three persons that were hacked to death in their huts while two persons were said to be in a critical condition after they were shot by the herdsmen.

 

Sunday Telegraph learnt that many people, including children, sustained varying degrees of injuries. Confirming the incident, the Baale (Village Head) of Igbooro, Abidemi Akorede, said he had counted three corpses as of the time of speaking with our Correspondent on Saturday.

 

Akorede said two villagers, a man and a woman had been rushed to a nearby hospital after they sustained gunshots injuries. Recounting how the incident happened, the village head said, “Some Fulani invaded our village last night.

 

As they arrived, they set ablaze some houses and started shooting sporadically, they macheted a child to death where he hid.”

 

He called on the government to urgently come to their rescue and save them from persistent attacks, saying: “We want the government to take strong action against these people.”

 

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident. Oyeyemi said a team of policemen has been drafted to the scene to ensure safety of lives and provide security

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Trump to be taken to hospital after positive test

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Donald Trump is being taken to hospital less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus. The White House said the decision to transport him to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre was taken “out of an abundance of caution”. Trump began exhibiting “mild symptoms” of Covid-19 on Thursday after disclosing that […]
News

Senate queries Health Ministry over alleged mismanagement of N559m

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, uncovered how officials of the Ministry of Health mismanaged over N559 million generated from sales of 681,487 units of International Certificate of vaccination (YellowCard) tothepublic The Senate also revealed that nine assorted vehicles belonging to the Ministry were taken away by some former officials of the Ministry when they left the service […]
News Top Stories

CBN boosts economy with N1.8trn, interest rate cut

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

  Intervention funds hit N3.5trn    Emefiele: Banks must reduce cost of credit to borrowers     To sustain the ongoing economic recovery and rein in inflation,  the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has slashed the lending rate (Monetary Policy Rate) by 100 basis point from 12.5 per cent to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica