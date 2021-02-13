Suspected herdsmen hack mother, child, one other to death in Ogun

…injure two, set houses ablaze

Herdsmen, suspected to be of Fulani extraction on Friday night attacked Igbooro, Oja-Odan in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, killing three and injuring two villagers.

This fresh attack is coming after two villagers were allegedly killed in the early hours of Thursday by suspected Fulani herdsmen in an ambush in Owode-Ketu and Ijoun villages in the same local government area.

The marauding herdsmen reportedly invaded the village, close to Eggua in Oja-Odan around 11 pm on Friday, shooting sporadically and set ablaze three houses and store houses in the village.

A mother and her child were among the three persons that were hacked to death in their huts while two persons were said to be in a critical condition after they were shot by the herdsmen.

New Telegraph learnt that many people, including children, sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Confirming the incident, the Baale (Village Head) of Igbooro, Abidemi Akorede said, he had counted three corpses as of the time of speaking with our Correspondent on Saturday.

Akorede said two villagers, a man and a woman had been rushed to a nearby hospital after they sustained gunshots injury.

Recounting how the incident happened, the village head said, “Some Fulani invaded our village last night. As they arrived, they set ablaze some houses and started shooting sporadically, they macheted a child to death where he hid.”

He called on the government to urgently come to their rescue and safe them from persistent attacks, saying: “We want the government to take strong action against these people.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said a team of policemen has been drafted to the scene to ensure safety of lives provide and security.

