Suspected herdsmen inflict machete cuts on farmer in Ebonyi community

Suspected herdsmen on Sunday attacked a farmer, Okeke Nkemjika, in his farm in Amaeze community, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. Nkemjika, is from neighbouring Lokpanta community, Abia State but based in the Amaeze community. He was attacked at a palm plantation in the community where he was working as the  plantation keeper.

 

A resident of the community, Egwu Chibueze told our correspondent that the herdsmen had been terrorising the community for some time now. He said that on the faithful day, the herdsmen numbering about five had been spotted in the night around a quarry site located in the community. He said: “In the early hours of today I got a call from the security officer at Yitter Quarry located at the former Setraco site at Umbro Ajanyim.

 

He was complaining that he noticed the movement of five herdsmen with riffles and machete along the farm area as he came out in the night to go round the company,” he said Egwu said he mobilised the youths and Police to go in search of the herdsmen.

 

He said that as they were heading towards the factory they saw two boys coming back from farm with palm nuts on their heads who told them they just spotted the herdsmen entering the community.

 

