Suspected herdsmen invade Edo community, kill one, injure others

Suspected Fulani herds men have again invaded Sobe Community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, killing one, Ome Osesa, a driver and injuring others.

A resident in the com – munity, who preferred anonymity, said the herdsmen invaded the deceased’s house in the evening and opened fire on him and everyone in sight. “The herdsmen invaded the community, killing Osesa in his house and injuring many others. “The herdsmen later left Osesa’s residence and moved closer to St Thomas Moore Primary School where they also kidnapped some persons.

“The rate of killing by the Fulani herdsmen in the Sobe community in Owan West Local Government has become too many,” the resident said. Speaking of the incident, another resident also revealed that people in the community approached a police checkpoint close to the scene of the attack, but they did not offer any help.

“When the attack happened, many people in the community went to the mobile policemen at a nearby checkpoint and they refused to help. “Even the new police divisional headquarters created in the community, housing more than 30 policemen have no impact because they have done nothing to halt the attacks on the community”, he said.

This is the seventh attack on the community with five people losing their lives in the last three attacks. A boy kidnapped the last the killer herders struck, is yet to be rescued.

Martins Adegboyega

