Suspected herdsmen kill 4 Plateau miners, injure 1

In a renewed attack, suspected herdsmen on Saturday night attacked and killed four workers at a mining site in Dong village, Jos South Local Government of Plateau State.

A Dong community leader, Mr Emmanuel Dung confirmed the attack to New Telegraph on Sunday in Jos and said the attackers who are suspected to be Fulani herdsmen stormed the mining site and shot the workers dead.

New Telegraph reports that no fewer than four men were shot dead while a woman who sur vived the gun attack is receiving treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the member representing Jos South/Jos East in the National Assembly, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has condemned the attack describing it as inhumane, saying the coldblooded killing of members of one family is callous.

The reps member in a press statement signed and issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Danja Dafwam said the recent massacre resulted in the death of three of his constituents, one other person; and a woman currently recuperating in the hospital.

The lawmaker gave names of those killed to include; James Danboyi, 30, Moses Peter Danboyi, 24 and Livinus Pius Danboyi, 19. “This incident has raised concern over the readiness of security agencies to tackle once and for all the guerilla style of killing which has been the case for more than two decades.

The member while consoling the families of those who lost three persons at once, said; “I am angry and enraged by the daily killing within and around my constituency. I want to state emphatically that I will continue to talk about these callous attitudes of known criminals amongst us until they are all gotten rid of finally.”

Bagos frowned at the easy way small arms and light weapons find their ways indiscriminately into the country and move around the country without trace. He called on the federal and state governments to charge the security agencies to tackle more seriously, as a matter of urgency, the insecurity around the state and the country at large.

The lawmaker however called on his constituents to be more vigilant and always report suspicious activities of criminals to security agencies to achieve the desired peace within the constituency

