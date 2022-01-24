Metro & Crime

Suspected herdsmen kill 4 Plateau miners, injure 1

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comments Off on Suspected herdsmen kill 4 Plateau miners, injure 1

In a renewed attack, suspected herdsmen on Saturday night attacked and killed four workers at a mining site in Dong village, Jos South Local Government of Plateau State.

 

A Dong community leader, Mr Emmanuel Dung confirmed the attack to New Telegraph on Sunday in Jos and said the attackers who are suspected to be Fulani herdsmen stormed the mining site and shot the workers dead.

 

New Telegraph reports that no fewer than four men were shot dead while a woman who sur vived the gun attack is receiving treatment in the hospital.

 

Meanwhile, the member representing Jos South/Jos East in the National Assembly, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has condemned the attack describing it as inhumane, saying the coldblooded killing of members of one family is callous.

 

The reps member in a press statement signed and issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Danja Dafwam said the recent massacre resulted in the death of three of his constituents, one other person; and a woman currently recuperating in the hospital.

The lawmaker gave names of those killed to include; James Danboyi, 30, Moses Peter Danboyi, 24 and Livinus Pius Danboyi, 19. “This incident has raised concern over the readiness of security agencies to tackle once and for all the guerilla style of killing which has been the case for more than two decades.

 

The member while consoling the families of those who lost three persons at once, said; “I am angry and enraged by the daily killing within and around my constituency. I want to state emphatically that I will continue to talk about these callous attitudes of known criminals amongst us until they are all gotten rid of finally.”

 

Bagos frowned at the easy way small arms and light weapons find their ways indiscriminately into the country and move around the country without trace. He called on the federal and state governments to charge the security agencies to tackle more seriously, as a matter of urgency, the insecurity around the state and the country at large.

 

The lawmaker however called on his constituents to be more vigilant and always report suspicious activities of criminals to security agencies to achieve the desired peace within the constituency

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

School owner, accomplice arraigned for visa scam

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned two people, Motunrayo Olasebikan and Abideen Adefisayo Tijani, in court for alleged visa scam. The accused were arraigned by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the commission before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan. Olasebikan, who claimed to be a school proprietress […]
Metro & Crime

Man arrested for beating motorcyclist to death in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun state have arrested a 40-yearold man, Michael Salako for allegedly beating a commercial motorcyclist to death in the Olomore area of Abeokuta, the state capital.   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested […]
Metro & Crime

Boat accident: Buni condoles with Kebbi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State yesterday commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State over the unfortunate boat accident which claimed several lives. Buni, who is also the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, in a statement issued by his Director General, Mamman Mohammed, described as […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica