Suspected herdsmen kill 43 people, including students, in Benue

At least 43 persons were on Thursday killed by heavily armed bandits suspected to be Fulani militants in Katsina-Ala and Gwer-West local government areas of Benue State.

Those killed included students of the College of Education (COE) Katsina-Ala and an entertainer popularly known as WASKID who was murdered among others along Makurdi-Naka road.

More than 5000 people including women and children are reported to have been displaced from the two local government areas as a result of the attacks as many houses were also reportedly set ablaze by the invaders.

A breakdown of the killings, New Telegraph learnt, showed that over 36 people were killed at Katsina-Ala while eight were murdered in Gwer West with more than 14 others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

New Telegraph learnt that at Katsina-Ala, the attack was allegedly launched by the militia herders in collaboration with men of the late bandit, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana on Shikaan, Mbagena-Kpav district in the early hours of that fateful day.

