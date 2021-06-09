Suspected herdsmen kill four hunters in Kwara

Four local hunters were reportedly ambushed and killed by suspected herdsmen in Faje community in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday evening.

New Telegraph investigation gathered that there were five local hunters, otherwise called ‘Community Vigilance Members’, on two motorcycles, that were attacked by their assailants at about 7:00pm at a bushy path a few metres away to the village.

It was learnt that three of the five hunters were gunned down and killed by the suspected herdsmen, while two others ran back to the village to inform members of the community of the incident.

However, before people in the village could arrive at the scene of the attack, the suspected herdsmen had reportedly bolted away with one of the hunters’ two motorcycles, abandoning the one they took to the area.

Two of the deceased were said to be of same parents, as the information gathered also had it that another person hit by the attackers’ bullet on Tuesday night died on Wednesday morning.

“About five victims of the attack were coming from Ilorin to Faje village on two motorcycles on Tuesday night. Before the people could get to the village, herdsmen attacked them at about 7:00pm. The names of the deceased are Muri, Laide and Segun. Two of the victims are of same parents.

“One of the motorcycles used by the attackers was recovered by the members of the vigilance team and had been deposited at the Otte Divisional Police station,” a source in the community revealed.

In another incident in Ballah community in the same Asa Local Government Area, a tomatoe farmer identified as Akeem Adeboyinbo was reportedly also attacked in his farm and matcheted several times.

The farmer is said to be currently battling with life at a private hospital in Otte community.

Like this: Like Loading...