Suspected herdsmen kill one in Kogi attack

A farmer at Egbe in Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, identified as Biodun Fakoro was on Monday killed by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen. Locals in the area were said to have reported Abiodun missing, but after a frantic search, his corpse was found by security operatives and village vigilance. According to reports from the area, Biodun’s lifeless body was seen with different cuts and tied to a tree along the road leading to his farm. “His assailants killed him, inflicted a lot of cuts on him and tied his lifeless body to a nearby tree in the farm,” said a local from Egbe. Late Biodun who got married last month, was said to be a popular mechanic in Egbe town. The situation was said to have escalated, as residents of the area, were said to have descended on herdsmen living in the environment, leading to destruction of property, including burning of their houses and motor cycles. It was gathered that security operatives, including soldiers were drafted to the areas on Monday to restore law and order. Report from the area further stated that gunshots were heard all through Monday night, there were also burning of houses, as residents were asked to stay indoors to avoid picking stray bullets.

