Suspected Igangan killer-herdsmen kill three hunters in Ogun

Suspected killer herdsmen behind the Igangan massacre on Sunday, have struck again in a village in Ogun State, killing three people.

New Telegraph learnt that, the victims, said to be hunters were murdered at Amule Kanji village, via Imeko, Imeko/Afon Local Government Area of the state.

The herdsmen were said to have left Igangan, a few kilometers away from Amule Kanji village and carried out the attack.

The victims were reportedly killed in a gun battle with the marauding killer herdsmen when they (hunters) were trying to prevent them from attacking the village.

The victims were identified as Femi Bara, John Taiwo and Tunde Taiwo.

This is coming barely 24 hours after 11 people were reportedly killed in an attack in Igangan, Oyo State.

New Telegraph further gathered that, the victims who were on a motorcycle, coming from Ologede village ran into the killer-herdsmen, “who killed them and took away their motorbike.”

The incident, according to the Balogun of Imeko Isale, Chief Ganiu Akinleye, happened around 11 pm on Sunday.

Akinloye, who confirmed the incident to New Telegraph, said the police had gone to the village to evacuate the corpses.

The Balogun raised the alarm that the Igangan killers had relocated to a village called Sagada in Imeko/Afon.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi claimed the command was not aware of the incident, but promised to get back to our correspondent later.

