Suspected IPOB youths hoist Biafra flags in Benue community

*Residents: We’re living in fear

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Hoodlums believed to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Saturday allegedly hoisted Biafra flags in Ekele community in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State.

New Telegraph learnt that the hoisting of the flags has sent jitters down the spines of residents of the community who are now living in fear of what will happen next.

The flags were seen at strategic locations in the community which serves as a host community to several Izzas and Ezzas from neighbouring Ebonyi State.

It was learned that the flags were seen by members of the community who raised the alarm having woke up to discover the Biafra flags fluttering in the wind.

A community leader from the council and former chairman of Ado Local Government, Hon. Otse Otokpa, who confirmed the incident, told journalists via phone, that the hoisting of flags in Ekele community was the third time, saying the IPOB members have been threatening to annex part of the local government to the South East.

“This is about the third time it is happening, in 2014/2015, even that time apart from hoisting their flag they also wrote on logs of wood and on foot path ‘Biafra Territory’.

“There was also a time the people built a house around that place, (Ekele community) then, I informed the state security operatives that time and I was told that the IPOB used the house to scout for people and training for MASSOB men and DSS went and dislodged them”.

Hon. Otokpa said that the council chairman had gone to the area with some soldiers to remove the flags.

Chairman of the local government, Comrade James Oche, also confirmed the development.

