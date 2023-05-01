News

Suspected Islamic State chief killed in Syria, Turkey says

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Turkish forces have killed the suspected leader of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi is said to have taken over the group after his predecessor was killed last autumn, reports the BBC.

Erdogan told broadcaster TRT Turk the IS leader was “neutralised” in a Turkish MIT intelligence agency operation on Saturday.

IS has so far made no comment on the reported operation.

The BBC has been unable to independently verify President Erdogan’s claim.

The MIT intelligence agency had been following Qurayshi for a “long time”, Erdogan said.

“We will continue our struggle with terrorist organisations without any discrimination,” he added, providing no further details.

Syrian sources quoted by Reuters news agency said the operation took place in the northern town of Jandaris, close to the Turkish border.

Last November, the jihadist group announced the death of its leader, Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi. The US said he was killed in an operation by the rebel Free Syrian Army in south-west Syria in mid-October 2022.

He took over the group after previous leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi set off a blast killing himself and his family as US special forces rounded on his hideout after a gunfight in February 2022.

That operation “removed a major terrorist threat to the world”, US President Joe Biden said at the time.

IS once held 88,000sq km (34,000sq miles) of territory stretching from north-eastern Syria across northern Iraq and imposed its brutal rule on almost eight million people.

The group was driven from its last piece of territory in 2019, but the UN warned in July that it remained a persistent threat.

It is estimated to have between 6,000 and 10,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq, who are based mostly in rural areas and continue to carry out hit-and-run attacks, ambushes and roadside bombings.

IS regional affiliates also pose threats in other conflict zones across the world. The UN said the most vigorous and well-established networks were based in Afghanistan, Somalia and the Lake Chad basin.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ASUU: Buhari’ll intervene on half salary, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, ABUJA

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to remain calm in view of their latest outcry over the reported half payment of their salaries by the Federal Government.   In a statement he personally signed in Abuja yesterday, the Speaker noted that efforts to […]
News Top Stories

APC to PDP: Account for $460m CCTV failed project

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to explain to Nigerians the status of the $460 million Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) awarded in August 2010. But the main opposition party has told the ruling party that its allegation on the $460 million CCTV project was frivolous.   Deputy National Publicity […]
News

Marwa To Religious Leaders: Make anti-drug abuse messages constant in your sermons

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has charged religious bodies and other faith based organisations to make the campaign against drug abuse a constant feature in their sermons and evangelical activities to save millions of Nigerian youths afflicted by the menace of substance abuse […]

Leave a Comment