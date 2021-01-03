News

Suspected Islamists kill ‘around 79 people’ in Niger attacks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Suspected Islamist militants have attacked two villages in Niger, killing around 79 people, according to Reuters news agency.
Around 49 were killed and 17 injured in the village of Tchombangou, while another 30 died in Zaroumdareye – both near Niger’s western border with Mali.
There have been several recent violent incidents in Africa’s Sahel region, carried out by militant groups, reports the BBC.
France said on Saturday that two of its soldiers were killed in Mali.
Hours earlier, a group with links to al-Qaeda said it was behind the killing of three French troops in a separate attack in Mali on Monday.
France has been leading a coalition of West African and European allies against Islamist militants in the West African region.
But countries like Niger and Mali continue to be affected by ethnic violence, human and drug trafficking, and banditry.
News of the latest attacks on two villages in Niger was confirmed by the government to the French RFI news outlet.
Interior Minister Alkache Alhada said soldiers had been sent to protect the area, but he say how many casualties there had been.
The country’s Tillaberi region, where the villages are situated, has been under a state of emergency since 2017, and attacks by jihadist groups are common throughout Niger.
Last month, Nigerian jihadist group Boko Haram killed at least 27 people in Diffa region in the south-east.
The latest attacks also come amid national elections in Niger, as President Mahamadou Issoufou steps down after two five-year terms.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

NCDC DG, WHO ranks A’Ibom EOC as best in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  … says State’s Medical Facilities represent future of healthcare in Nigeria     The Director General of Nigerian Center for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has adjudged the Emergency Operating Center in Akwa Ibom State as the best in the country.     Dr. Ihekweazu and officials of World Health Organisation (WHO), who were […]
News

Kano to spend N3bn in fighting malaria

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

To effectively tame malaria in Kano State, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration in collaboration with Malaria Consortium, will spend over N3 billion to fight the menace of malaria in the state.   Governor Ganduje assured citizens of the state that the government would do everything humanly possible to do away with malaria in the state, […]
News Top Stories

FG targets $1.1bn from spectrum, TV licenses’ sale

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…to create 2m jobs by 2023 The Federal Government is targeting the sum of $1.1 billion from sale of television licences, Digital Access Fees and spectrum that would be vacated once analogue to digital migration has been completed. Briefing newsmen yesterday after the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica