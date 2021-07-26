Suspected kidnapper abducts 12-year-old girl in Ondo

A 12-year-old girl, Abibat Sanni has been abducted by a yet-to-be-identified man suspected to be a kidnapper at Ofosu, Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Abibat was said to have been lured by her abductor while hawking groundnuts within her neighbourhood in Ofosu.

Narrating the incident, the victim’s mother, Aisha Saani, said her daughter went to hawk groundnuts as usual, but did not returned home as expected.

According to her: “My daughter was hawking groundnuts when a bike man stopped her very close to our house. He told her there was a ceremony at the next street called ‘Olobesere’, where they needed groundnuts.

“The man told her to send somebody home to tell me to prepare more groundnuts and my daughter followed him.

“It was the person that my daughter sent home who informed us that one bike man took her away and since then we have been looking for her.”

Following the incident, the victim’s mother disclosed that they went to report the case to the Amotekun Corps in Ofosu, where the girl’s father works and also reported at Ore Divisional Police Station.

She added that during the search, the groundnut tray of Abibat with few groundnuts was found inside the bush at Agric, along Ore while the victim was nowhere to be found.

“It’s been 12 days now, we’ve been looking for my daughter,” she lamented.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Tee-Leo Ikoro, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

