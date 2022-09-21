Suspected kidnapper boasts of killing victims in Ondo.

A suspected kidnapper, Usman Muhammadu has disclosed that his gang had killed no fewer than three of their victims.

Usman, 27 who was paraded alongside 45 suspected criminals by the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun in Akure, told newsmen that he had collected ransom of over N500, 000 from relations of victims.

The suspect also revealed that his gang used to pay an informant in turn for information on who to kidnap.

Usman, who declined to give reason for killing the three victims, said: “After we have the information, we swing into action, kidnap the victim, march them into the forest and demand for ransom from their family members.”

Yaro Yaya, who was said to be their informant, said that: “My own job is to pass information over to the members. I don’t know what they do with the victims, how much they collect as ransom, they just settle me out of the ransom collected.

“I don’t ask questions, I collect whatever is given to me by the leader of the group.”

Parading the suspects, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that the 45 suspected criminals were arrested within two weeks.

