Metro & Crime

Suspected kidnapper boasts of killing victims in Ondo.

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

A suspected kidnapper, Usman Muhammadu has disclosed that his gang had killed no fewer than three of their victims.

Usman, 27 who was paraded alongside 45 suspected criminals by the Ondo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun in Akure, told newsmen that he had collected ransom of over N500, 000 from relations of victims.

The suspect also revealed that his gang used to pay an informant in turn for information on who to kidnap.

Usman, who declined to give reason for killing the three victims, said: “After we have the information, we swing into action, kidnap the victim, march them into the forest and demand for ransom from their family members.”

Yaro Yaya, who was said to be their informant, said that: “My own job is to pass information over to the members. I don’t know what they do with the victims, how much they collect as ransom, they just settle me out of the ransom collected.

“I don’t ask questions, I collect whatever is given to me by the leader of the group.”

Parading the suspects, the Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that the 45 suspected criminals were arrested within two weeks.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen invade Benue community, kill mother, 3 children

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Unidentified gunmen yesterday invaded the Okokolo settlement in Apopogolo community in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State leaving at least four people dead.   The invaders, New Telegraph learnt, were armed militia from Ngbo in neighbouring Ebonyi State. Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Hon. James Oche, who confirmed this to newsmen via telephone […]
Metro & Crime

Nigeria’s wet markets thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

  Just a few months after Epe Fish Market was under lockdown to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, vendors at the site in the southern Nigerian state of Lagos are back buying, selling and trading animals. A vendor descales an endangered pangolin with a machete. Nearby, grasscutter rodents are skinned. Most of the […]
Metro & Crime

Govt. must partner transport unions to end insecurity – Ogun Speaker

Posted on Author Reporter

  Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olakunle Oluomo Sunday insisted that, the government must partner with members of the various transport unions to end insecurity in the state. Oluomo stressed the need for government to always engage the leadership of transport unions and security agents to curb […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica