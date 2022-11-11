News

Suspected kidnappers abduct BEDC personnel in Ondo

Posted on

A personnel of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Mr Seun Emmanuel, has been abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Ondo State. Emmanuel, a driver with the electricity company and his boss, Andrew Okojie, Product Manager, Postpaid for BEDC, Ondo Region, were attacked along Owo-Ifon highway while returning to Akure, Ondo State capital, after an official trip to Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of the state. The official vehicle they were travelling in, a BEDC branded Hilux van, was shot at and this caused the driver, Emmanuel, to lose control after his tyre was hit by a bullet and summersaulted into the bush. The driver was whisked away into the bush by the abductors after his boss, Okojie fell unconscious and was believed to have died by the gunmen.

 

Our Reporters

