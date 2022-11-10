Metro & Crime

Suspected kidnappers abduct BEDC personnel in Ondo

A personnel of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Mr Seun Emmanuel has been abducted by gunmen suspected to kidnappers in Ondo State.

Emmanuel, a driver with the electricity company and his boss, Andrew Okojie, Product Manager, Postpaid for BEDC, Ondo Region, were attacked along Owo-Ifon highway while returning to Akure, the Ondo State capital, after an official trip to Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of the state.

The official vehicle they were travelling in, a BEDC branded Hilux van, was shot at which caused the driver to lose control after his tyre was hit by a bullet and summersaulted into the bush.

The driver was whisked into the bush by the abductors after his boss, Okojie fell unconscious and was believed to have died by the gunmen.

 

