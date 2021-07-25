Suspected kidnappers arrested in Enugu hotel

Three suspected kidnappers were arrested by local vigilantes in a hotel at Awhum Community, Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State over the weekend.

The fourth suspect, who was said to be armed reportedly escaped while a female victim was rescued in the hotel.

An indigene of the community who reported the incident to journalists while pleading anonymity, said that the arrested suspects were taken to the 9-Mile Police Station where they confessed to the crime and were taken into custody on Friday for onward transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Enugu police headquarters.

The source while giving further details said, “The kidnappers were arrested in the hotel in Awhum. The rescued victim said she was raped and that the kidnappers have been raping her since they abducted her while asking for ransom.

The abduction and rescue took place on Friday,” the community leader said. Another community leader familiar with the case said, “What happened was that the (female) victim gave signs from the window to the hotel staff that she was kidnapped.

The hotel staff alerted the local vigilante and they stormed the room. Three of their colleagues came in during the commotion and managed to flee. “Former DSS Director was alerted and he mobilised the Forest Guard to help.

They took the criminals and on their way to the 9th Mile Police, Okada riders at 9th Mile learnt about it and waylaid them insisting that they must be behind their woes at 9th Mile. “The kidnappers, all from Udenu LGA, never confessed they operated in the hotel before.

They said they lived in a ghetto called ‘Òkù Mmùò’ at 9th Mile. “They picked the girl and her boyfriend at Abor Tuesday night or thereabout and stayed in the bush for some days before moving into the hotel.

The boyfriend of the victim girl escaped without his bike which the criminals sold at Obolo Afor on Thursday to a Kogi trader. Enugu state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe however said he had not been briefed on the development and requested for more time to find out.

