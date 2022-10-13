Metro & Crime

Suspected kidnappers kill one, abduct another resident in Abuja

Suspected gunmen, Wednesday, invaded Maitama, a highbrow district of Abuja, killing one person, and abducting another.

Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that the incident occurred at Gana Street.

Confirming the attack in a statement, spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, said: “On October 12, 2022, two residents, one male and the other a female, drove into a pharmacy at Maitama District area of the FCT”.

According to her: “While the female proceeded into the pharmacy, the male remained by the car waiting.

“It was thereafter reported that some armed hoodlums numbering about six came in a Mazda vehicle and forced him into his car, a Toyota Landcruiser Jeep with Diplomatic Registration Number GD CD 071, and took off with him.

“Unfortunately, a passer-by who attempted to come to his aid was shot in the head and later confirmed dead at the Maitama District Hospital.

“Police Operatives embarked on a round-the-clock patrol to ensure the rescue of the abducted victim.

“The suspects finally, after much pressure, dropped him along the Kubwa Expressway.”

 

