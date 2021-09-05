News Top Stories

Suspected kidnappers kill Sowore’s younger brother, abduct 5 in Edo

Posted on Author Ogbuagu Benin City

Tragedy, Saturday morning, befell the Sowore family, as Olajide, a younger brother to the Sahara Reporters’ Publisher and Human Rights Activist, Omoyele Sowore, was killed by suspected Fulani Herdsmen on his way to Lagos. Olajide was said to be a Pharmacy student of Igbinedon University Okada.

 

The Human Rights Activist via his Facebook page on Saturday morning, wrote “My immediate younger brother, Olajide Sowore was today shot and killed near Okada in Edo State by reportedly herdsmen/ kidnappers on his way from Igbinedion University in Edo State where he is studying Pharmacy.

“They snuffed out the life of yet another real human being! Rest In Power, “Dr. Mamiye!”

 

“This act in itself will not delay their day of justice. “I traveled widely with you and our father as a little kid. You were the most loved robust kid I ever first knew. You, Mr. Magnet had no enemy!

“You, Mr. Sunshine Foundation who made everyone happy. “You, the boy who snuck out his older ones to parties, taking all the blames when our disciplinarian father found out. “You, the guy who was an out-of-the-box thinker who decided school wasn’t for you and created your own genre of music and then turned around to go to school after you almost turned 50!

 

“You lived your life so that everyone could be alright but now assassinated by everything that’s not alright! “Saddest day yet!” Confirming the report, the PPRO of Edo State Police Command, SP Bello Katongos said, he was killed by suspected kidnappers at about 06.45am at the Lagos- Benin Expressway.

 

He said his remains has been deposited at the IUTH Mortuary, Okada, while efforts are ongoing to rescue the five kidnap victims

