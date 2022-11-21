News

Suspected kidnappers of former Akeredolu aide demand N100m

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

      A former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Mr Richard Omosehin had been abducted by suspected kidnappers in Igbekebo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

Omosehin, it was learnt, was kidnapped at his residence at Igbekebo , the headquarters of the local government at the weekend.

A source, said some bandits, numbering about six, came to the community on a speed boat and went to the private house of the victim where he was dragged into the boat and sped off

The source said: “The incident happened at about 2am on Saturday. Immediately, people invited the police but by the time the policemen arrived at the place the kidnappers had taken the man (victim) away.”

The monarch of Igbekebo town, Oba Simon Dabo, who confirmed the incident on a radio programme, disclosed that the victim was allowed to call his wife from the den of the kidnappers and the bandits had demanded a sum of N100 million for his release.

 

