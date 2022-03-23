Suspected killer of police officer in Imo nabbed in Delta

A 27 year old Mega- Bush gang member, suspected to be one of the killers of a police officer, Chris Kpatuma in Agwa clan in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State last year, Chikwudi Emerenin, has been arrested in Delta state.

The suspect was arrested by detectives around 11p.m at his hideout at Aboh in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the State. He is said to be a die-hard member of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ari Mohammed Ali, in Asaba yesterday said the suspect claimed that his gang killed the late police officer who was formerly in Charge of Legal Department in Delta Command before his retirement, because they saw him as a threat to their Biafra agitation.

