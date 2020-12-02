Suspected killers of Ondo First-Class monarch, Adeusi nabbed

… Amotekun launches ‘Operation Clean-Up’, arrests over 20.

Some persons suspected to be the killers of a First-Class monarch in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon have been apprehended a few days after the murder of the prominent traditional ruler.

The suspects, whose identities were still being concealed due to ongoing investigations, were arrested by a combined team of security operatives in the state.

Last week Thursday, late Oba Adeusi fell to the bullets of gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at Elegbaka axis, along Benin/Owo highway while on his way from Akure, the State capital to his domain in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Disclosing the arrests of the suspects, the Commander of the Ondo Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, stated that shortly after the incident, security operatives had stormed Elegbaka forest where the suspects were apprehended.

According to the Amotekun Commander, four kidnapped victims were rescued during the pursuit of the killers of the late Oba Adeusi in the forest

While stating that the arrested suspects were undergoing interrogation, Adeleye dismissed the alleged that his men were no where to be found during the attack by the gunmen.

