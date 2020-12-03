Suspected killers of Ondo monarch, Adeusi, arrested

Security operatives have arrested the suspected killers of a First Class traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi. The suspects, whose identities were still being concealed due to ongoing investigations, were apprehended by a combined team of security operatives.

On Thursday, Oba Adeusi fell to the bullets of suspected kidnappers at Elegbaka axis on the Benin-Owo highway while on his way from Akure, the state capital, to his domain at Ifon in Ose Local Government Area.

The Commander of the Ondo Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that shortly after the incident, security operatives stormed the Elegbaka forest where the suspects were apprehended. According to the Amotekun Commander, four kidnap victims were rescued during the pursuit of the killers of Oba Adeusi in the forest Adeleye, who said the suspects were undergoing interrogations, dismissed the allegations that his men were nowhere to be found during the attack by the gunmen.

The Amotekun boss disclosed that in a bid to rid the state of banditry as well as kidnappings, the corps launched ‘Operation Clean Up’ which had led to the arrest of over 20 suspects from various black spots within the state. Adeleye explained that the move was designed to take the war to the criminals in their hideouts in the city or in the forest.

He said: “In the past few weeks, Ondo State witnessed an increase in kidnappings, armed robbery and men of the Amotekun Corps went into action in collaboration with other security agencies. “We observed a downward trend after the ban of Okada at night so we had to change tactics. That was why we launched the Operation Clean Up, which is an intense patrol across the nook and cranny of Akure and other parts of the state.

“The idea is to take the war to the kidnappers, criminals wherever they are hiding and we have recorded a huge success. Amotekun operates in the bush, forest, water and anywhere.” Adeleye added that surveillance had been mounted at the farm of Chief Olu Falae whose farm was recently attacked in order to prevent reoccurrence. According to him, the herdsmen who perpetrated the crime have fled the area.

On the arrest of some cows, Adeleye said the cows were caught destroying a farm and the herders fled. He said the cows would not be released until the owners reached amicable agreement with the farmers whose crops were destroyed. He said: “You will agree with me that some five weeks ago we recorded over 15 robbery cases within a week, but in the last three weeks with exception of the isolated kidnap and robbery, criminal activities had dwindled within the state capital to very low ebb.

“This drop in criminal activities can be attributed to a number of factors which include the decision of the state government to ban the night use of commercial motorcyclists from operating from 6pm “Commercial motorcyclists are banned from operating from 6pm in the state because most of the robbery incidents that occurred in the state, the criminals used motorcycles to escape from the scenes of the incident. “The ban enables us to identify these criminals during the night. The patrol of security agencies in the night also helped to reduce and greatly improve the security in the state.”

