Suspected murderer of Umoren allegedly commits suicide in police cell

Mr Frank Akpan who has been in the police net in connection with the murder of one miss Iniubong Umoren has been found dead in his cell Thursday morning.

Frank was found dead after committing suicide in his cell using his trousers to hang himself from one of the metal frame of his door.

The 20-year old had been arrested and being interrogated after he was alleged to have been connected to the missing and later killing of Iniubong Umoren, a 2019 graduate of University of Uyo, Uyo.

Iniubong was announced missing on Thursday April 29, 2021 after she went hunting for job along Airport Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

She was later found dead in a shallow grave which the building was said to have been a dwelling place for Akpan.

