Metro & Crime

Suspected murderer of Umoren allegedly commits suicide in police cell

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Mr Frank Akpan who has been in the police net in connection with the murder of one miss Iniubong Umoren has been found dead in his cell Thursday morning.
Frank was found dead after committing suicide in his cell using his trousers to hang himself from one of the metal frame of his door.
The 20-year old had been arrested and being interrogated after he was alleged to have been connected to the missing and later killing of Iniubong Umoren, a 2019 graduate of University of Uyo, Uyo.
Iniubong was announced missing on Thursday April 29, 2021 after she went hunting for job along Airport Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.
She was later found dead in a shallow grave which the building was said to have been a dwelling place for Akpan.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

My husband has STD, infected me – Wife seeks divorce

Posted on Author Reporter

  A trader, Hahiya Zainab Mabinuori, on Thursday pleaded with a Customary Court sitting at Ile-Tuntun in Ibadan to grant her request for divorce because she is afraid of contracting Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) from her husband, Nurudeen. Mabinuori, who resides in Muslim-Odinjo area in Ibadan, told the court that she stopped performing her role as […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Ortom approves partial reopening of schools for primary six, JSS3 and SS3

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Benue State Executive Council on Wednesday approved the reopening of schools in compliance with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Adingi said the schools would […]
Metro & Crime

Valentine’s Day: FCTA bans outdoor activities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…urges restricted celebration at homes Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned outdoor activities and also warned residents, especially fun seekers against violation of COVID-19 guidelines during the Valentine’s Day celebration. The Head Publicity, Enlightenment and Advocacy of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Force on COVID-19, Kharo Attah, said on Friday that the hydra-headed pandemic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica