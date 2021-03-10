Metro & Crime

Suspected rapist sends video to victim’s ex-husband

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Comment(0)

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday remanded a man, Ola Samuel, for allegedly raping a woman. Samuel was said to have raped the middle-aged woman and sent her nude video to her former husband via social media.

 

The offence is said to be contrary to and punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C39,LFN,2004 and Section 24(1)(a) and (b) of the Cyber Crime (Prohibition and Prevention Law), 2015. In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Dolapo Fasuba, berated the action of the accused for sharing nude video of another human being.

 

She added that sexual act was sacred and should remain private. The magistrate reiterated the need for every human to protect the dignity of sexual act. She said:

 

“Bail for the accused person is hereby refused. He is ordered to be remanded in Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado-Ekiti till April 8, 2021.” The prosecutor, E. S. Etane, told the court that the accused and others at large committed the offence sometime in October 2020.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

