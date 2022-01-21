Suspected ritual killer arrested in Imo

A case at hand is the gory incident that occurred in Ubommiri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, on January 6 at about 1610 hours, where a suspected ritualistic, Mr. Francis Chukwura, aged 38 years, from Anambra State, but resident in Ubommiri in Imo State, is presently in police custody following his alleged complicity in suspected ritual killing. Chukwuma had allegedly lured his neighbour’s 14-year -old son, Henry Ekwos into his room in the pretext of helping him install WhatsApp application on his phone. The unsuspecting boy innocently entered with him into his room where he had already dug a gravesize pit.

The boy, on seeing the grave-size pit in the room became apprehensive and turned to run out, when Francis Chukwura picked up a machete and gave him several cuts on his head and body but, the young boy did not stop running and screaming for help. Luckily, passers-by who heard his scream immediately came to his rescue and alerted the police patrol team within the area.

On arrival at the scene, the police operatives were able to disarm the assailant, rescue the victim with the assistance of some members of the community. He was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical attention while the apprehended suspect was taken into custody. On interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect is a dismissed staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri and presently has no visible means of livelihood.

