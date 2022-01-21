News

Suspected ritual killer arrested in Imo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A case at hand is the gory incident that occurred in Ubommiri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, on January 6 at about 1610 hours, where a suspected ritualistic, Mr. Francis Chukwura, aged 38 years, from Anambra State, but resident in Ubommiri in Imo State, is presently in police custody following his alleged complicity in suspected ritual killing. Chukwuma had allegedly lured his neighbour’s 14-year -old son, Henry Ekwos into his room in the pretext of helping him install WhatsApp application on his phone. The unsuspecting boy innocently entered with him into his room where he had already dug a gravesize pit.

The boy, on seeing the grave-size pit in the room became apprehensive and turned to run out, when Francis Chukwura picked up a machete and gave him several cuts on his head and body but, the young boy did not stop running and screaming for help. Luckily, passers-by who heard his scream immediately came to his rescue and alerted the police patrol team within the area.

On arrival at the scene, the police operatives were able to disarm the assailant, rescue the victim with the assistance of some members of the community. He was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical attention while the apprehended suspect was taken into custody. On interrogation, it was discovered that the suspect is a dismissed staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri and presently has no visible means of livelihood.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ekiti gov’s wife inaugurates equipment for breast cancer

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Bisi, wife of Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, yesterday inaugurated medical equipment donated to the Funmi Adunni Olayinka Diagnostic-Wellness Centre at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, to mark the 2021 World Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM). BCAM is an annual international health campaign organized every October to increase breast cancer awareness […]
News

Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria, Wase urges Muslims

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has urged Muslim Ummah to use the holy month to pray for the peace, security and development of the country. Wase in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, to mark the commencement of this year’s Ramadan, […]
News

SIFAX begins dredging to berth container barges

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

SIFAX Group has begun the dredging of waterside of one of its terminals in preparation for berthing of barges at the terminal. It was leant that the decision to dredge the waterside was part of efforts to grow profitability in 2021, Its Officer, Corporate Communications, Philips Ojo, said in Lagos that SBT Trinity terminal had […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica