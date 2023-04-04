Suspected Ritualist Arrested For Removing 50 Skulls From Graves In Ogun Community

A suspected ritualist, Gbesemehan Dewanu Solomon has been arrested for being one of those exhuming human skulls from graves in the Ipokia area of Ogun State.

It would be recalled that suspected ritualists had invaded the Ipokia community in the Local government area, digging out several skulls from the graves.

At the last count, residents of Ipokia lamented that over 50 human skulls have been removed from graves by the ritualists, who operated under the cover of night.

Residents of the community said none of the security agencies have devised any means to track down those behind the removal of skulls from graves in the town.

Helpless by the situation, members of the community formed a vigilante group with the aim of bringing the perpetrators to book.

Our correspondent learnt that their efforts paid off in the early hours of Tuesday when they arrested Solomon at an area called Idologun.

It was gathered that the suspect was about to exhume a skull when he was nabbed by residents.

He was reportedly apprehended with a skull in his bag and the tools he uses in digging out the dry heads.

The Onipokia of Ipokia, Oba Yisa Olaniyan confirmed to journalists that one of the ritualists disturbing Ipokia town had been arrested.

According to the monarch, the suspect has been handed over to the Police and an investigation has commenced immediately.

Oba Olaniyan appealed to the Ogun State Police Command to do everything necessary to fish out the accomplices of Solomon and those buying the skulls from him, saying “We must get to the root of this matter and everybody involved must face the law, no matter who they are.”

The traditional ruler disclosed that human skulls were recovered from the man’s house when it was searched by the police.

Contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, promised to revert, but he is yet to do so as of press time.

However, police sources have confirmed the arrest to our correspondent, saying the man is still being interrogated.

