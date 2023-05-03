Suspected Ritualist: I Only Bought Two Human Legs At N20,000, I’m Not A Murder

A suspected ritualist identified as Ifasoji Ayangbesan has confessed that he only bought the victim’s legs for N20,000 after being arrested for alleged involvement in the killing of 26-year-old Oyindamola Adeyemi.

Ayangesan, a 35-year-old man was said to have been on the run since January when his accomplices were apprehended for killing and selling of the woman’s body part for money ritualists.

New Telegraph reports on Wednesday that, after the suspect was exposed, he said he did not partake in the killing of the victim.

According to a resident in Ijebu-Ode, he is a herbalist and not a money ritualist, saying he got the legs from his friend, Lukman, who he said told him that he exhumed and severed the body parts from a cemetery.

“I truly bought two fresh human legs, but I was not involved in the murder of the victim. I was approached by my friend, Lukman, who told me he had a pair of legs to sell.

”I told him I did not need them, but he convinced me to use them for the ritual to better my life, and I agreed.

“When I told him I was not taught how to make money rituals as a traditionalist, he referred me to one of his friends Oye, popularly known as Egbeji in Isiwo.

“After learning from that his friend, I burnt the legs and kept same, with plans to complete the ritual when I returned from Ajah.

“But, my daughter called me while I was at Ajah that policemen came to search for me. So, I later sneaked in and took away the burnt legs so that I would not be caught with any evidence,” he said.

Following the development, he was asked if he truly offered the sum of 1M to the police as a bribe, he replied negatively saying a lawyer had told him to provide N10 million to secure his release, but he was only able to gather N1 million.

He added that he was on his way to deliver the money to the lawyer when he was arrested.