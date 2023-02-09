Metro & Crime

Suspected ritualists arrested in Osun as police recover human parts

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola Comment(0)

The Osun State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested a suspected ritualist, named Alfa Mutiu Olarewaju and his accomplices during a stop and search exercise. According to Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, the suspect, Olarewaju, was caught around Ifon- Osun, along Ogbomosho road. Opalola explained that the suspect was arrested on January 16, 2023 at about 1:30pm in Ifon, along Ogbomosho Road. She narrated that a red unregistered golf car coming from Ogbomosho with about five occupants and were requested to alight from the car for search. When the operatives were searching the car, a bag of Garri belonging to Olarewaju was searched and it was discovered that seven polythene bags containing fresh flesh suspected to be human parts were hided inside the garri.

SP Opalola further stated that the police operatives extended their investigation to Ilogbo area of Ogbomosho in Oyo State and arrested Olarewaju’s supplier, Alfa Adebowale Abdulsalam with another fresh flesh suspected to be human parts packed in a container. In the course of interrogation, the suspect, Olarewaju confessed that he knew Abdulsalam at Ifon-Osun when he visited one of his relatives at Ifon-Osun and since then they have been partnering in crime. “Since then, I’ve been buying human parts from Alfa Adebowale in Ogbomosho, at the amount ranging from N5000 to N2000 depending on the part, size and quantity requested for my clients,” Olarewaju added. The second suspect, Abdulsalam also led the police investigation team to Janta area in Ifon-Osun where he is living and arrested another of his accomplice who is his buyer.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

10 bandits, inspector, sergeant killed in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA

Policemen attached to Operation PUFF ADDER have killed 10 bandits, among them a woman, at Kundu village in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.   But the gunmen also  killed an inspector and a sergeant during Saturday’s attack on a police camp at Kundu village in Rafi Local Government Area.   It was learnt […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos increases price in Christmas sales of food items

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji

The Lagos State Agricultural Supply Input (LAISA) has announced prices of rice and cooking oil it sells to members of the public in preparation for the yuletide season. This was revealed as General Manager of the agency, Bolaji Balogun told New Telegraph Correspondent in a telephone chat that a 50kg bag of rice, hitherto sold […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Tanker explosion rocks Anambra

Posted on Author Reporter

  A tanker laden with premium motor spirit exploded on Friday morning  at the Upper Iweka junction of Onitsha, Anambra State. Many shops and building around the scene are feared burnt as a rest of the fire from the explosion of the tanker that had broken down along the busy Onitsha-Owerri Road in front of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica