Suspected ritualists arrested in Osun as police recover human parts

The Osun State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested a suspected ritualist, named Alfa Mutiu Olarewaju and his accomplices during a stop and search exercise. According to Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, the suspect, Olarewaju, was caught around Ifon- Osun, along Ogbomosho road. Opalola explained that the suspect was arrested on January 16, 2023 at about 1:30pm in Ifon, along Ogbomosho Road. She narrated that a red unregistered golf car coming from Ogbomosho with about five occupants and were requested to alight from the car for search. When the operatives were searching the car, a bag of Garri belonging to Olarewaju was searched and it was discovered that seven polythene bags containing fresh flesh suspected to be human parts were hided inside the garri.

SP Opalola further stated that the police operatives extended their investigation to Ilogbo area of Ogbomosho in Oyo State and arrested Olarewaju’s supplier, Alfa Adebowale Abdulsalam with another fresh flesh suspected to be human parts packed in a container. In the course of interrogation, the suspect, Olarewaju confessed that he knew Abdulsalam at Ifon-Osun when he visited one of his relatives at Ifon-Osun and since then they have been partnering in crime. “Since then, I’ve been buying human parts from Alfa Adebowale in Ogbomosho, at the amount ranging from N5000 to N2000 depending on the part, size and quantity requested for my clients,” Olarewaju added. The second suspect, Abdulsalam also led the police investigation team to Janta area in Ifon-Osun where he is living and arrested another of his accomplice who is his buyer.

