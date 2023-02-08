Metro & Crime

Suspected ritualists arrested in Osun, Police recover human parts

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command Wednesday said its operatives have arrested a suspected ritualist named, Alfa Mutiu Olarewaju and his accomplices through a stop and search operation.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, the suspect was caught around Ifon-Osun, along Ogbomosho road.

Opalola further explained that the suspect was arrested on January 16, 2023 at about 1:30pm in Ifon.

She narrated that a red unregistered golf car coming from Ogbomosho with about five occupants was stopped and were requested to alight from the car for searching.

“When the operatives were searching the car, a bag of Garri belonging to Olarewaju was searched and it was discovered that seven polythene bags containing fresh flesh suspected to be human parts were hidden inside the garri,” she explained.

SP Opalola further stated that the police operatives extended their investigation to Ilogbo area of Ogbomoso in Oyo State and arrested Olarewaju’s supplier Alfa Adebowale Abdulsalam with more fresh flesh suspected to be human parts packed in a container.

 

