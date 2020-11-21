News

Suspected ritualists arrested with bra, pants laden coffin in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole Comment(0)

Two suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ ritualists have been arrested at Agidiehe Quarters in Ogwashi- Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State as they were caught carrying a coffin and chanting incantations in performance of a traditional rite.

This happened two years after a 22 year old Isoko-born undergraduate student of the Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, Miss Elozino Ogege, was allegedly murdered by the suspected Yahoo ritualists at the university town and some vital parts of her body, including her eyes and breasts, were removed.

It also came three months after a security guard killed his 36-year-old pay-mistress, Miss Joy Obiageli, and buried her in a shallow grave in her compound. The coffin, Saturday Telegraph learnt, contained female under wears, including brassiers and panties. They were said to be bringing the coffin out of the house to conclude their ritual rites for ill-gotten money when they were caught.

“Their neighbours immediately raised the alarm which attracted passersby. But men of the vigilante group in the town arrested them with the coffin and prevented them from being lynched. They were forced to open it. They were handed over to the police”, an eyewitness said. The pandemonium that greeted the occurrence sent panic across the town as fear stricken students and parents ran helter-skelter for safety. The command’s Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed that the suspects were arrested and in their custody. She denied that two female corpses were among the items found inside the coffin but said after interrogation, they will be charged to court.

