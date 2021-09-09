Metro & Crime

Suspected ritualists kill, dump teenage girl by roadside

There was pandemonium at Unuebu- Aragba axis of Obiaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State as the body of a teenage girl was found dumped on the roadside in the locality. The identity of the victim is yet to be ascertained. Her fingers were cut off and vital aspects of her private part removed before her assailants allegedly pushed her off a moving vehicle.

The tension that accompanied the discovery, said Ukwuani Trumpet, Dr. Peter Esegbue, has unsettled the prevailing peace in the town. He lamented that her murderers, possibly men of the underworld, dismembered her body and perhaps used it for rituals. He said, “Dare devil men who will never know peace murdered and dismembered the body of the young girl.

They cut short her life in the prime. They must have used her for ritual purposes.” He said the killing has triggered hostility between Amai ans Obiaruku-Umuebu as a motorcycle operator was allegedly abducted within same time. The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba yesterday said the matter has not been officially incidented

