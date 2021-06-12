Metro & Crime

Suspected ritualists murder, mutilate woman in Kwara

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Suspected ritualists have reportedly murdered a young woman, Hassana Mohammed, in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.
A statement by the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) body of a young woman has been reportedly dumped along Kanikoko area of Kaiama, Kwara North senatorial district with her vagina and breasts removed.
A statement by the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Babawale Zaid Afolabi, said the suspected ritualists “on Thursday, 10th of June, 2021 murdered one Hassana Mohammed and dumped her dead body along Kanikoko road in Kaiama.
“The deceased was  not found at home and she was not picking her phone calls. Security agencies were alerted and the vigilantes, on search of the girl, she was found dead along Kanikoko road, Kaiama.
“Upon medical examination, it was discovered that, her vagina and breasts were removed by suspected ritualists.
“She was buried on Friday morning after necessary examinations, while investigation is ongoing to unravel the dastardly incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

