Suspected Serial Killer Nabbed In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a suspected member of a notorious ritual syndicate, Ifasoji Ayangbesan, for allegedly killing and dismembering one Oyindamola Adeyemi.

The suspect was arrested on Friday, April 28 in his hideout in Ijebu-Ode area of the state. Our correspondent gathered that, the 35-year-old suspect upon his arrest offered the police N1million bribe for his escape.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. According to Oyeyemi, the suspect and other members of his gang had killed their victim, Oyindamola Adeyemi and dismembered her body for money ritual.

Oyeyemi said, the victim was killed in January at Ijebu-Ode area of the state. The PPRO said, the suspect was arrested following painstaking intelligence based investigation embarked upon by detectives from Obalende divisional headquarters, which led them to his hideout at Ijade Iloti area of Ijebu Ode.

