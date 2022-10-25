Metro & Crime

Suspected smugglers kill Customs officer, injure 3

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe and Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Operatives of the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), an anti-smuggling task force in the North Central states, have been attacked in an ambush by a group of hoodlums in the Baruteen Local Government Area of Kwara State. One officer was reportedly killed in the attack, while three others were said to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

It was gathered that the incident happened last Friday while the operatives were on a routine anti-smuggling patrol along Sinau- Kenu road in the Baruteen Local Government Area.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command of Sector 3 of the JBPT, Chado Zakari, in Ilorin yesterday, the hoodlums, who had laid ambush for the operatives, pelted the personnel with gunshots, stones, bottles, cutlasses, sticks, charms and other dangerous items.

“Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Sector 3 operatives on information patrol along Sinau-Kenu road in Baruteen LGA of Kwara State intercepted 40 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50kg each and 30 jerry cans of premium motor spirit (PMS) 25 litres each abandoned by the bush paths along Sinau- Kenu road.

“The operatives immediately swung into action and evacuated the seized items into their operational vehicles for onward delivery to Government Warehouse for safe keeping in line with rules of engagement.

“While on transit; a group of hoodlums laid ambush and pelted our personnel with gunshots, stones, bottles, cutlasses, sticks, charms and other dangerous items. “Hoodlums laid ambush and shot sporadically at officers. In the fiery exchange that ensued, one of our officers succumbed to the cold hands of death, while three officers sustained life threatening injuries and are currently responding to treatment in the hospital.

“The deceased ASCI Saheed Aweda has been buried according to Islamic right in his home town, Popogbona in Ilorin West Local Government of Kwara State. “Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, representatives of DSS, NPF, ONSA, NIA, Immigration and other security agencies have visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with the family.

“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased officer whose sacrifice is deeply appreciated and held in high esteem. To those wounded, the Sector promises to stand by them on their journey to recovery and full restoration of health.

“The Sector wishes to commend the patriotic roles of our sister Agencies and law abiding citizens in assisting the Sector to perform its lawful duty of implementing partial closure of our land borders in the interest of our dear country.

“The intervention of reinforcements from JBPT Headquarters Team, JBPT Ilesha Baruba, Kwara Customs Command, Police and 224 Recce Battalion of the Nigeria Army were immediately dispatched and have since restored normalcy, while the contraband items were moved to JBPT Headquarters, Ilorin for safe keeping

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Missing boy: Sotitobire founder, Babatunde Alfa, appeals conviction, hires two SANs

Posted on Author Reporter

  The founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, has approached the Appellate court to appeal his conviction over the disappearance of one year old Gold Kolawole in his church in November 2019. The Ondo State high court had three months ago sentenced Prophet Sotitobire to life imprisonment over his complicity in the […]
Metro & Crime

Improvement coming for police soon –IG

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh and Emmanuel Uti

Inspector-General of Nigeria Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday said that policemen would improve on the acceptable norm of discharging their duties and responsibilities. Baba, who visited the Lagos Police Command, said the Nigerian Police Force would also improve on the issue of crowd control, riot, and also the use of firearms. The IG also […]
Metro & Crime

Caretaker murders tenant over electricity bill in Abia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia Tragedy struck in Umuosu community, Ubakala, in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Aba State on Saturday, when a 42-year-old house caretaker, Matthew Ahiwe, stabbed and murdered a tenant, Chimezie Eluwa over payment of their electricity bill. The diseased is said to be an auto mechanic and hailed from Eziama Ubakala […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica