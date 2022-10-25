Suspected smugglers kill Customs officer, injure 3

Operatives of the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), an anti-smuggling task force in the North Central states, have been attacked in an ambush by a group of hoodlums in the Baruteen Local Government Area of Kwara State. One officer was reportedly killed in the attack, while three others were said to have sustained life-threatening injuries.

It was gathered that the incident happened last Friday while the operatives were on a routine anti-smuggling patrol along Sinau- Kenu road in the Baruteen Local Government Area.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command of Sector 3 of the JBPT, Chado Zakari, in Ilorin yesterday, the hoodlums, who had laid ambush for the operatives, pelted the personnel with gunshots, stones, bottles, cutlasses, sticks, charms and other dangerous items.

“Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) Sector 3 operatives on information patrol along Sinau-Kenu road in Baruteen LGA of Kwara State intercepted 40 bags of foreign parboiled rice 50kg each and 30 jerry cans of premium motor spirit (PMS) 25 litres each abandoned by the bush paths along Sinau- Kenu road.

“The operatives immediately swung into action and evacuated the seized items into their operational vehicles for onward delivery to Government Warehouse for safe keeping in line with rules of engagement.

“While on transit; a group of hoodlums laid ambush and pelted our personnel with gunshots, stones, bottles, cutlasses, sticks, charms and other dangerous items. “Hoodlums laid ambush and shot sporadically at officers. In the fiery exchange that ensued, one of our officers succumbed to the cold hands of death, while three officers sustained life threatening injuries and are currently responding to treatment in the hospital.

“The deceased ASCI Saheed Aweda has been buried according to Islamic right in his home town, Popogbona in Ilorin West Local Government of Kwara State. “Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, representatives of DSS, NPF, ONSA, NIA, Immigration and other security agencies have visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with the family.

“Our prayers go out to the family of the deceased officer whose sacrifice is deeply appreciated and held in high esteem. To those wounded, the Sector promises to stand by them on their journey to recovery and full restoration of health.

“The Sector wishes to commend the patriotic roles of our sister Agencies and law abiding citizens in assisting the Sector to perform its lawful duty of implementing partial closure of our land borders in the interest of our dear country.

“The intervention of reinforcements from JBPT Headquarters Team, JBPT Ilesha Baruba, Kwara Customs Command, Police and 224 Recce Battalion of the Nigeria Army were immediately dispatched and have since restored normalcy, while the contraband items were moved to JBPT Headquarters, Ilorin for safe keeping

