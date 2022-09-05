News Top Stories

Suspected stowaway found in parked aircraft

A middle-aged man was apprehended and taken for interrogation after he was found on an aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airways (UNA) in the early hours of yesterday.

The unidentified man, who according to information was unconscious, was discovered during preflight inspection and the aircraft in question was being screened and prepared for service after the alleged stowaway was taken away A statement by the airline’s spokesman, Achillus Chud-Uchegbu, revealed that due to this breach some flights may be affected as the airline may have to be rescheduled to accommodate the investigation.

The statement read: “During preflight inspection this morning, a stowaway was found in one of our aircraft parked at MMA2 Ikeja.

The middleaged man, who looked unkempt and is suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation. “The aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30 pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following a postflight inspection.

FAAN AVSEC and Bi- Courtney security services are on the ground and an investigation has opened into this security breach at MMA2. “The affected aircraft is being screened and prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines strict security and operating standards.

“Meanwhile, the development will result in rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations.”

 

