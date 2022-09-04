Aviation

Suspected stowaway found in parked United Nigeria aircraft

Wole Shadare

A middle-aged man was apprehended and taken for interrogation after he was found on an aircraft belonging to United Nigeria Airways (UNA) in the early hours of Sunday.

The unidentified man, who according to information was unconscious, was discovered during the preflight inspection and the aircraft in question is being screened and prepared for service after the alleged stowaway was taken away

A statement by Achillus Chud- Uchegbu the airline’s spokesman revealed that due to this breach some flights may be affected as the airline may have to be rescheduled to accommodate the investigation

The statement read: “During a preflight inspection this morning, a stowaway was found in one of our aircraft parked at MMA2, Ikeja. The middle-aged man, who looked unkempt and was suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

“The aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30 pm on September 3, 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following a post-flight inspection.

“FAAN AVSEC and Bi-Courtney security services are on the ground and an investigation has opened into this security breach at MMA2.

“The affected aircraft is being screened and prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines strict security and operating standards.

“Meanwhile, the development will result in rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations.”

 

 

Reporter

