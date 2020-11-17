Suspected terrorists abduct 12 ASPs

…kidnappers seek N1m ransom, says officer’s wife

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists, have kidnapped 12 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) travelling from Borno to Zamfara State on a special operation.

Details of the exact location where the officers were abducted were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

Calls put to the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba for his reaction, were not answered.

He had yet to respond to WhatsApp and text messages, as at the time of this report.

However, it was learnt that the incident occurred about two weeks ago.

Wife of one of the abductees, whose name was not disclosed, was said to have visited the police barracks in Borno State, where she had complained of not hearing from het husband three days after embarking on the ill-fated mission.

It was during the visit that she was said to have learnt of the unfortunate incident from the authorities in the barracks.

A report by the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) quoted the visibly distraught woman as saying she later received a phone call from her husband, who instructed her to sell their house to raise a million naira ransom for his release.

“He called me on Wednesday and told me that he was in the hands of the kidnappers,” she was quoted as saying.

She said her husband had cried out that “there will be trouble”, if the money was not made available on time.

The abductors may have reduced the ransom, as the woman, later said she got a call from a police officer asking to get N800,000 for the release of her husband.

“I can’t tell you I have any other information. We are in a state of frustration,” she was quoted as saying.

