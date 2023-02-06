Suspected terrorists take over 4 Ondo communities, kill 6

Suspected terrorists have invaded communities in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, killing six villagers and running over four communities in series of attacks in the council area. Mostly affected by the attack, according to residents, are Arimogija and Molege axis of Ose Local Government. During the attacks, many houses, cars and motorcycles were burnt, while the families of the victims allegedly killed some cows as a way of getting back at the invaders. A community leader, Mr. Owolafe Folorunsho who narrated the incident yesterday said the recent attack was triggered by effort of farmers to repel the continued wanton destruction of their crops by the herdsmen’s cattle.

Folorunso said, “the herders have continued to invade our farmlands at night, harvest our crops to feed their cows and on many occasions, they will come during the day, forced us to uproot the cassava by ourselves at gunpoint, command us to cut them into pieces to feed their cows. “In order not to take laws into our hands, we reported this act of economic sabotage to the appropriate authority who took prompt action to chase them out of the farming areas, only for them to come back and attack us with AK-47 rifles, pump action, axes and cutlasses and killed our people at night.”

According to him, in broad daylight, the terrorists laid ambush, attacked some traders coming from Akure and killed all the occupants before taking their money and setting the car ablaze. The Onimoru of Imoru in the local government, Oba Rotimi Obamuwagun lamented the atrocities of the suspected terrorists in the area.

