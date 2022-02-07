Suspected Yahoo boy crushes 2 mechanics to death

Metro & Crime

… another allegedly kills girlfriend for ritual

 

A suspected Yahoo boy has reportedly crushed two motor mechanics to death in a fatal accident along the Ughelli Effurun Expressway in Ughelli, Delta State. Five others, including a driver of a tricycle otherwise known as Keke NAPEP and four occupants of the vehicle survived the accident with life-threatening injuries.

 

The accident occurred on the busy Ekiugbo town junction in Ughelli. It was gathered that the suspected Yahoo boy in company of four others were returning from Effurun when the accident happened.

 

The deceased mechanics who were said to be fixing a broken down truck along the Expressway when they were crushed by the speeding Lexus 350 Jeep, died on the spot as their bodies were dismembered. It took the efforts of sympathisers who thronged the scene of the accident to pick up the dismembered bodies of the victims.

 

The injured victims including the suspected Yahoo boy were rushed to the Samuel Jereton Mariere Central Hospital, Ughelli for treatment.

 

An eye witness told our correspondent that the driver of the Lexus 350 Jeep is believed to be a learner. The remains of the victims were deposited at a morgue in Ughelli. When contacted, the spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, DPS Bright Edafe, said he has not been briefed of the incident.

 

Similarly, a suspected Yahoo boy allegedly killed his girlfriend for money ritual in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, over the weekend.

 

