Arts & Entertainments

Suspected Yahoo Boys in black robes, red head tie spotted in Auchi

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A group of young men suspected to be internet fraudsters also known as Yahoo Boys dressed in black robes and red head tie were spotted walking the streets of Auchi, Edo State in broad daylight on Thursday. In a video making the rounds on social media, the young boys believed to be in their mid-20s are seen in hooded robes with their arms folded behind their backs as they march along the street in an occultist formation. This, however, caused some stir in the city as residents suspect a fetish gathering of this group. It would be recalled that some weeks ago, in the same Auchi, some final year students rocked the streets of the city throwing cash in the air. The video has since left social media

