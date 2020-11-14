Suspects: We abducted 14 foreign sailors, blew up many soldiers

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested two men for abducting at least 14 foreign sailors on the high sea and using dynamites to kill many Nigerian soldiers in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. According to the police, the suspects had a penchant for kidnapping sailors and terrorising seafarers travelling along the Gulf of Guinea, Bayelsa and Rivers states. The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Force Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

The suspects, Kelvin Dikuro, aka General Small Voice and Erememi Captain (aka Nwalanta), were arrested after IRT operatives, based on intelligence reports, trailed them to their hideouts in Bayelsa and Rivers states and arrested them. Dikuro, 24, said: “We kidnapped nine foreign sailors from their vessel in January 2019, on the sea in Bayelsa State and took them to New Jerusalem Island in Buguma Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“We held them captive for 14 days and fed them noodles. One of my brother’s friends, Commander Sunday, was the person communicating with relatives of the victims and the sum of N5 million was eventually paid as ransom for the release of the sailors.

“I was given N200, 000 as my share and other members got their share. N400, 000 was later given to me to buy ammunition for the gang.” While his partner in crime, captain, confessed thus: “I and my gang members also attacked and destroyed a Navy house boat with dynamite, killing all the soldiers on board the house boat at Ekeremor.

“The reason we carried out that operation was because the Navy house boat had been destroying our camps, where we keep kidnapped victims and petroleum products. Our gang also ambushed and killed four soldiers and took away their rifles.” The Police explained: “The suspects had taken part in several sea piracy operations, where they hijacked foreign vessels plying the Gulf of Guinea. They kidnapped crews on board the vessels and released them after collecting ransom.”

Like this: Like Loading...