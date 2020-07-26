Suspects: We forced our victim to have sex with us

A man in his late 30s, Stanley(surname withheld), Sunday narrated how he was forced in Ebonyi State by suspected kidnappers to have sex with his younger sister and the sister made to suck manhood of the suspects.

This is even as police rescued a man and recovered N1million ransom during a gun battle.

Two policemen sustained injuries in the gun duel and were being treated.

Stanley, his younger sister and their business partner were kidnapped by town union Executives Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The victims came from Enugu State to sell indomie, pampers and other goods. But they were kidnapped by the executives of the Eguobodo United of Onunwafor, Ezzagu in Ishielu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and held hostage for about four days before a team of policemen from the state command rescued them in a gun battle inside the forest the suspects kept the victims.

Three of the suspects escaped with the girl during the shoot-out while two of them were captured.

The suspects had demanded N10million ransom on the victims for their freedom and later collected N200,000 from them following the inability of the victims to raise the N10million.

The two suspects were among the three persons paraded at the state police headquarters, Abakaliki for kidnapping.

