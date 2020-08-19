Suspects: We left Amnesty Programme for kidnaping

Police in Lagos have arrested four suspected kidnappers for allegedly abducting a Syrian, Lungyn Camai, at the Eko Atlantic, Lekki. The suspects – Ayeni John (45), Tijani Hagar (38), Ojonla Oyetakin (30) and Paul Orimisan (38) – said they were lured away from the Federal Government Amnesty Programme to embrace kidnapping. They were said to have participated in many high-profile kidnapping and robbery cases on the state waterways.

Camai, a contractor, was travelling on the boat on April 12, when the suspects intercepted his boat on the waterways and whisked him to an unknown destination. The suspects, however, met their waterloo, after the Lagos State Police Command received an intelligence report about their activities. The state Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu, who paraded the suspects yesterday at the command Headquarters, Ikeja, said they had earlier kidnapped two men, Salisu Mansur and Christopher Chinda, at the Landmark beach.

Odumosu said an official of the Eko Atlantic plotted with the suspects to abduct the Syrian. He added: “The suspected kidnappers were from Ilaje in Ondo State. They were arrested on July 24. After acting on credible intelligence, operatives from the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit were immediately mobilised to the area and the suspects were arrested.

The gang is responsible for a series of kidnapping and collecting ransom and robbing people on the state waterways. “On March 12, the same gang of kidnappers abducted Lungyn Camal, a Syrian citizen at Eko Atlantic, all on the waterways.

They confessed to the crimes. The suspects would be charged to court.” The suspects, who spoke with our correspondent, denied their involvement in the criminal act, claiming that it was one Job, who masterminded the abduction. One of the suspects, John, who claimed to be an international businessman and a boat driver, said he was contacted by one of the gang members about the location where the victim was before they struck and abducted him. He said: “I don’t know him, it was after we were arrested that his name was called Job. He hired my boat from Liverpool in Apapa about noon, to a beach and asked me to take him to somewhere.

He paid me N50,000. I did not have a hand in the kidnap; my boat was only hired.” Another suspect, Orimisan, also attributed their misfortune to Job. He said Job tricked them away from the Amnesty Programme to form a kidnapping gang with the belief that they would make more money from the business than the Federal Government amnesty. He said: “Ayeni (John) and I were arrested when we were coming from Badagry. Job is a dangerous man; he deceived us to leave the amnesty programme.”

