News Top Stories

Suspend 2023 polls, install Interim Govt after Buhari’s tenure – Afe Babalola

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Legal icon and elder statesman, Chief Afe Babalola, yesterday said an interim government should replace the current administration at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari tenure in 2023.

 

Babalola told a news conference in Ado-Ekiti, that the interim government should be in office for six months to chart a new course for Nigeria. He stressed that the 2023 elections should be suspended until Nigeria has “a new-look peoples’ Constitution which should provide for parttime legislators and nonexecutive president’’.

 

Babalola said members of the interim government should be drawn from all living former presidents and vice-presidents; some selected ministers and governors and delegates of prominent professional associations.

 

The professional associations could be the Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association, Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Academic Staff Union of Universities and Civil Society Organisations.

 

The elder statesman noted that such delegates should be elected on zero party bases. He said it was regrettable that the current 1999 Constitution, foisted on Nigerians by the military was no longer in tune with realities of the day. Babalola said: “The same Constitution has made politics become not only very attractive, but the only lucrative business in Nigeria today.

 

“What this means is that any election that holds under the present scenario will end up producing transactional and recycled leaders, with no ability to turn things around.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

BBNaija Season 6, Shine Ya Eye, kicks-off

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

  Big Brother Naija season six has officially begun and this year’s season is tagged “Shine Ya Eye”.   The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made this known during the opening ceremony of the BBNaija Season 6.   The organisers of Big Brother Naija Season 6 have said that the N90m (£158,000) grand prize […]
News

Employment: MSME’s have gulped N100bn since 2017 – FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has said about N100 billion has been disbursed through the Development Bank of Nigeria to facilitate Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country since 2017. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo, who made the disclosure, while flagging off disbursement of empowerment items to women in Jos, Plateau […]

Shonekan
News Top Stories

Family formally announces death of Chief Ernest Shonekan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The family of Chief Ernest Shonekan, the former head of the Interim National Government (ING), has formally announced his passing.   A statement, signed by Adeboye Shonekan for the family, said: “To the glory of the Almighty, the Shonekan family announces the passing of our patriarch, loving husband to Margaret, dutiful father to us all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica