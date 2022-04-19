Suspend 2023 polls, install Interim Govt after Buhari’s tenure – Afe Babalola

Legal icon and elder statesman, Chief Afe Babalola, yesterday said an interim government should replace the current administration at the expiration of President Muhammadu Buhari tenure in 2023.

Babalola told a news conference in Ado-Ekiti, that the interim government should be in office for six months to chart a new course for Nigeria. He stressed that the 2023 elections should be suspended until Nigeria has “a new-look peoples’ Constitution which should provide for parttime legislators and nonexecutive president’’.

Babalola said members of the interim government should be drawn from all living former presidents and vice-presidents; some selected ministers and governors and delegates of prominent professional associations.

The professional associations could be the Nigeria Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association, Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Academic Staff Union of Universities and Civil Society Organisations.

The elder statesman noted that such delegates should be elected on zero party bases. He said it was regrettable that the current 1999 Constitution, foisted on Nigerians by the military was no longer in tune with realities of the day. Babalola said: “The same Constitution has made politics become not only very attractive, but the only lucrative business in Nigeria today.

“What this means is that any election that holds under the present scenario will end up producing transactional and recycled leaders, with no ability to turn things around.”

