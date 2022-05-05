Suspend negative Hajj actions against Nigerian pilgrims, CSO tells NASS

ndependent Hajj Reporters has urged the National Assembly members to suspend all actions that are capable of jeopardising the participation of Nigerians in the 2022 Hajj. The civil society organisation which monitors and reports Hajj activities in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia disclosed this in a statement yesterday. The statement, signed by Independent Hajj Reporters’ national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, said the recent moves by the Senate and House of Representatives to amend the National Hajj Commission of Nigerian (NAHCON) Act as it relates to the operations of the Hajj Saving Scheme (HSS) is coming at a wrong time.

The CSO said though it acknowledged NASS constitutional responsibility of making laws, amend same or performing oversight functions but the sudden interest of the lawmakers on the Hajj Saving Scheme poses a serious danger to the possibility of Nigerian intending pilgrims to perform Hajj 2022. The senate, in a motion sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Danbaba (Sokoto South, APC) is planning to amend the law to compel NAHCON to domicile all funds accruing to the Hajj Savings Scheme in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) instead of commercial banks. Earlier, the House of Representatives had directed NAHCON to suspend the implementation of the Hajj Saving Scheme after one of the lawmakers raised a motion for the investigation of HSS.

