Suspend strike, return to courts FG begs JUSUN 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has appealed to the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), to suspend their ongoing nationwide strike, so normalcy could return to the courts when judicial officers return from the Easter holidays.

 

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the appeal at a conciliatory meeting between the Federal Government and the leadership of JUSUN on Monday in Abuja, said there would be no national economic and social progress when the laws of a country were not enforced.

 

According to him, judicial workers were equally essential workers like doctors and health workers who should not be embarking on strike.

 

He said: “You are important people and that is why we waited to see if there could be an in-house conciliation with the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) but since progress was not made, we decided to exercise our mandate here as the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

 

“Grant us peace and we are going to handle this matter in a  way that doesn’t  lose sight of what you are pursuing. I will do a report on this meeting and forward to the President when he returns.”

